Game of Thrones ‘A Dance with Dragons’ iBooks Enhanced Edition on Preorder

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
| Product News

Apple’s iBooks Store added the Enhanced Edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Dance with Dragons over the weekend. It will ship on March 30th, and includes new artwork, an expanded glossary, more information about the houses, maps, and more.

A Song of Ice and Fire Enhanced Editions on iBooks

A Song of Ice and Fire Enhanced Editions on iBooks

iBooks Enhanced Editions

Enhanced Editions of A Song of Ice and Fire series are limited (for now) to iBooks. This version of the popular series was launched in September of 2016 with A Game of Thrones, the basis for HBO’s hit Game of Thrones. It joined J.K. Rowlings’s Harry Potter Enhanced Editions, which launched on iBooks in 2015.

House Art and a Map in A Dance with Dragons

House Art and a Map in A Dance with Dragons

Earlier this month I wrote a piece asking Apple to show some love to iBooks, and Enhanced Editions are one way Apple does work to boost its ebook property. Rich artwork and additional content offer a better reading experience to fans of the works, and add value over other ebook platforms or printed books.

Family Tree Example of House Stark in A Dance with Dragons

Family Tree Example of House Stark in A Dance with Dragons

A Dance with Dragons

The Enhanced Editions of these books are $11.99 each, $2 more than the regular versions. As noted above, A Dance with Dragons is available for preorder now. It ships on March 30th, 2016.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account