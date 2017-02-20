Game of Thrones ‘A Dance with Dragons’ iBooks Enhanced Edition on Preorder

Apple’s iBooks Store added the Enhanced Edition of George R.R. Martin’s A Dance with Dragons over the weekend. It will ship on March 30th, and includes new artwork, an expanded glossary, more information about the houses, maps, and more.

iBooks Enhanced Editions

Enhanced Editions of A Song of Ice and Fire series are limited (for now) to iBooks. This version of the popular series was launched in September of 2016 with A Game of Thrones, the basis for HBO’s hit Game of Thrones. It joined J.K. Rowlings’s Harry Potter Enhanced Editions, which launched on iBooks in 2015.

Earlier this month I wrote a piece asking Apple to show some love to iBooks, and Enhanced Editions are one way Apple does work to boost its ebook property. Rich artwork and additional content offer a better reading experience to fans of the works, and add value over other ebook platforms or printed books.

A Dance with Dragons

The Enhanced Editions of these books are $11.99 each, $2 more than the regular versions. As noted above, A Dance with Dragons is available for preorder now. It ships on March 30th, 2016.