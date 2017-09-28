Google Drive gets Full iOS 11 Files Support

Google Drive already worked Files in iOS 11, but thanks to a fresh update it now fully supports the app’s interface.

Files is a new iOS 11 app that brings file management to the iPhone and iPad. The app lets you organize documents and folders with a touch interface.

The Google Drive update lets you view your files and folders on your Google Drive account in the same way as iCloud Drive content without dropping you into a secondary window. Google says you can now tap a Google Docs, Sheets, or Slides files to open them in the matching apps if they’re installed.

The Google Drive app is a free download at Apple’s App Store.