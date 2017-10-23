Google Pixel 2 XL Reviewers Reporting Screen Burn-In Problems

Some reviewers of Google’s new Pixel 2 XL have reported problems with screen burn in. Multiple people have reported it, including AndroidCentral and The Verge, and it could indicate a significant problem for Google.

Screen burn-in is the name for when images get burned in to a display. It’s not unheard of in modern smartphones, but it is unheard of when a phone’s life has been measured in hours.

That’s some pretty wild OLED burn-in on the Pixel 2 XL after maybe 7 days of full-time use pic.twitter.com/EPJTs6D0Kg — Alex Dobie (@alexdobie) October 22, 2017

Google Pixel 2 XL

The Pixel 2 XL (and the Pixel 2) was met with great fanfare when it launched, As always happens with a new Google phone, some wondered if this time Google could make a serious dent in hardware sales. Google confirmed to The Verge that it was looking into the issue, and many things are possible, including:

It’s not screen burn-in, but image retention, which usually goes away after a bit. It’s screen burn-in, but it’s an isolated issue limited to these early-run devices Google sent out to reviewers. It’s just screen burn-in, and there’s a serious flaw with the POLED screens Google is using in these devices.

Time will tell.