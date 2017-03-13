Googlers Made This Social Video App For iPhone

Google released a new video app called Uptime. The release is significant, in part, because it’s the result of the company’s 20 Percent Time program that allows some employees to spend 20 percent of their time on other projects. Released through Google’s internal incubator Area 120, the app is part social media platform and part video viewer with hooks to YouTube.

Uptime—The Social Video App

Uptime lets you watch YouTube videos and see who else is watching the video in real-time. You can add comments and reactions to the video in a mix between live streaming and a traditional video. When you tap a video to watch, your avatar and others’ will move on a progress bar.

You can share video clips from within the app, and follow other people to see which videos they’re watching. You can also search and share video clips from YouTube to Uptime, making it discoverable by other users. That’s all there is to the app for now. But as Uptime matures, it’s conceivable the developers will add4 features.

Right now it’s only available in the U.S from the App Store. When you first sign into the app with your Google account, you’ll be asked for a code to try it out—enter PIZZA.