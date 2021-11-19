Grell Audio Makes Audiophile-Grade Listening Accessible

If you want headphones that deliver high-quality sound, they’ll usually cost a pretty penny. Just look at the Apple AirPods Max, or anything by Bose. The entry point for an audiophile is typically at least $300. Quite often, a good set of headphones will cost upwards of $400. German headphone engineer Axel Grell has recently announced a line of wireless headphones any audiophile should enjoy, at under $200.

Audiophile-Grade Sound at a Fraction of the Cost

The Grell TWS/1 wireless headphones were announced in October 2021, and begin shipping soon. These in-air headphones claim to deliver crystal clear, transparent audio straight to your ears. The audiophile-grade sound quality will give you a closer connection to your music.

Axel Grell has been designing headphones for more than 30 years. He was the brains behind some of Sennheiser’s best high-end headphones. His goal has always been to produce world-class sound, usually with almost no eye towards price consideration. He’s got a huge, devoted following, and it’s about to get even bigger.

With the Grell TWS/1, the engineer wants to lower the cost for the consumer. His hope is to reach the growing new generation of audiophiles who want to experience the best sound quality they can, without breaking the bank.

The Details of the Next Generation in Audiophile Sound

Grell’s TWS/1 headphones feature custom 10mm dynamic drivers and transducers that have a tolerance of +/- 1 dB, about the best you can get. They have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) along with Axel Grell Noise Annoyance Reduction (NAR) technology. The NAR technology is able to control your ANC using a psychoacoustic model that minimizes annoyance. Battery life comes in at 28 hours, with ANC on.

The earbuds themselves offer 6 hours of battery life, and the charging case can recharge them to 100% four times. The case has a USB-C charging connector along with Qi wireless charging.

The headphones also offer SoundID personalization. This allows you first, to experience your favorite music exactly the way the artist intended it to sound. Second, you can personalize the sound to your own unique hearing ability and listening preferences.

Purchasing the Grell TWS/1 Headphones

You can preorder the headphones now, in space gray. Beginning the week after Thanksgiving 2021, a special edition with an all-black finish will be available on Drop.com.