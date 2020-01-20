‘Home Before Dark’ Premiers on Apple TV+ April 3

Apple’s original drama series Home Before Dark will premiere on April 3 and has been already renewed for a second season.

Home Before Dark

The series is based on the true story of Hilde Lysiak, an eleven year old journalist who started her own newspaper and broke the story of a murder on her own street. In 2016 she received the Tribeca Disruptive Innovations Award.

The story for Home Before Dark will be about a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to a small town, and uncovers a cold case that everyone tried to hide, including her own father. Directed by Jon M. Chu it stars Brooklyn Prince as Ms. Lysiak. Other actors include Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, and more.

On April 3 the first three episodes will be available on Apple TV+. New episodes will be released every week, each one lasting 60 minutes. The series will total 10 episodes.

