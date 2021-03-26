“Home Before Dark” season two will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, June 11. The mystery drama was created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik (via Deadline).

Home Before Dark Season 2

Starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, the first episode debuts on June 11 with a new episode released thereafter every Friday. Season two follows reporter Hilde Lisko (Ms. Prince) as she seeks to learn more about a mysterious explosion that hits a local farm. The investigation leads her to fight a powerful and influential corporation, jeopardizing the health of her family and Erie Harbor.

The series is inspired by real-life investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. Other stars include Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.