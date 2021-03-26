Home Before Dark” season two will premiere on Apple TV+ Friday, June 11. The mystery drama was created by Dana Fox and Dara Resnik (via Deadline).

Home Before Dark Season 2

Starring Brooklynn Prince and Jim Sturgess, the first episode debuts on June 11 with a new episode released thereafter every Friday. Season two follows reporter Hilde Lisko (Ms. Prince) as she seeks to learn more about a mysterious explosion that hits a local farm. The investigation leads her to fight a powerful and influential corporation, jeopardizing the health of her family and Erie Harbor.

The series is inspired by real-life investigative journalist Hilde Lysiak. Other stars include Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Aziza Scott, Michael Weston, Joelle Carter, Jibrail Nantambu, Deric McCabe and Rio Mangini.

Subscribe
Notify of

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments