Hong Kong Apple Pay Coming Later This Year

Octopus confirms that Hong Kong Apple Pay is coming later this year to iPhone and Apple Watch (via 9to5Mac).

Hong Kong Apple Pay

Octopus makes cash cards and is accepted almost everywhere in the country.

Committed to providing innovative Octopus payment services to meet customers’ diverse payment needs, Octopus Cards Limited is excited to announce that customers will be able to use their Octopus on their iPhone or Apple Watch for transit and retail payment with Apple Pay later this year. More details will be shared soon.

Apple added support for Express Transit cards in iOS 12.3, which uses Touch ID/Face ID for automatic authentication at NFC terminals. Other locations that support Express Transit include parts of New York City, Japan, Beijing, Shanghai, and soon London.

