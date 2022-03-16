How You Can Score Apple AirPods Max for $100 Off

Apple’s premiere model of AirPods, the AirPods Max, carries a pretty steep price tag. The over-the-ear headphones typically sell for $549, but occasionally you’ll find a good sale price. For a limited time, you can actually get the Apple AirPods Max for $449.

How to Save $100 on Apple AirPods Max

The best price we’ve seen on this premium headset is, unsurprisingly, through Amazon. The online retailer often provides great discounts on Apple products. For a brief time, you could get as much as $50 off many Apple Watch Series 7 models.

The latest offering applies to all color options for the Apple AirPods Max. In fact, if you are approved for an Amazon Prime Store Card during your purchase, you get an additional $60 off. That’s right, you could end up getting your headset for just $389. To take advantage of at least the $100 savings, just click here to make your purchase.

Headphones Designed for Audio Enthusiasts

If even $389 sounds like a lot to pay for headphones, you need to understand the quality of the accessory. The dynamic drivers provide high-fidelity audio, and active noise cancellation blocks out the stuff you don’t want to hear. You can fully immerse yourself in music.

The Cupertino-based tech giant has also designed this headset to support spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. Not only can you immerse yourself in the music, but you get a full theater-like experience with sound that moves as you swivel and tilt your head.

When you need to be aware of your surroundings, you can switch on transparency mode. This way, you can still hear and interact with the world around you. The memory foam ear cushions and knit-mesh canopy are comfortable enough to wear for hours at a time.