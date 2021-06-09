In one of Apple’s videos dedicated to developers, the company revealed a new feature that wasn’t mentioned in the WWDC 2021 keynote.

TOTP

Time-Based One-Time Passwords (TOTP) are the codes you receive when you add two-step authentication to an online account. These are six-digit numbers that change every 30 seconds to reduce the chance of an account hack.

There are dedicated apps for these passwords, and many password managers support them, too. The time-based passcodes are more secure than the SMS-based passcodes some companies use, or passcode sent through email.

Now, we can add Apple to the list. iCloud Keychain will support TOTP, adding a secure layer by default for Apple users.

Apple shared the 14:30 minute video on its webpage.