iFixit Intros Retina MacBook Pro Battery Replacement Kits

Replacing a worn out battery in your Retina MacBook Pro has been pretty much a non-starter until now because iFixit just came to the rescue. The company’s new kits include everything you need to complete the seemingly impossible task of replacing your laptop battery.

The iFixit team said,

We’re fixers; it’s in our blood—so when manufacturers present us with a device that’s practically impossible to repair, like the MacBook Pro Retina, we take it as a challenge.

The kits are available for 2013 through 2015 Retina MacBook Pro models. They include everything you need like a special adhesive solvent, tools to open the laptop case, and of course a replacement battery.

iFixit’s battery replacement kits range from US$89.95 up to $119.95 depending on your MacBook Pro model. They’re available for purchase on the company’s website.