IK Multimedia Combines 94 Products into Total Studio 2 Max for Mac/PC

IK Multimedia announced Total Studio 2 Max for Mac and PC this week. It’s a monster software package that combines 94 different products into one, including AmpliTube MAX, SampleTank MAX, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, Syntronik, MODO BASS, T-RackS 5 MAX, Lurssen Mastering Console, Fender Collection 2, Ampeg SVX 2, and the Fulltone Collection.

The company also introduced Total Studio 2 Deluxe, an entry level combo package.

Total Studio 2 Max

That’s a wide-ranging suite of software instruments, models, effects, samples, and whatsis, aimed at desktop musicians and producers, studio professionals, soundtrack composers, sound effects people, broadcast pros, and more. Here’re the numbers:

43 virtual instruments

Almost 17,000 sounds

179 GB of samples

7,000 acoustic instrument sounds

3,000 orchestral sounds

24 libraries

4,600 instruments

7,400 drums and loops

3,500 MIDI patterns

4,000 electronic instrument sounds

2,000 preset sounds

39 individual, high-end mixing and mastering processors

350 circuit-modeled amps, cabinets, mics, stomp effects and rack effects

And more

There are several pricing options, starting with US$/€999 for new customers. You can upgrade from the previous version for $/€249, or do Maxgrade pricing for owners of some of the main IK Multimedia software products included in the package. There’s also Crossgrade pricing for owners of a registered purchase of any IK product priced $/€99.99 and up.

Also, IK Multimedia is offering introductory pricing at 20% off all those prices from now until April 30th, 2018.

Total Studio 2 Deluxe

There’s also Total Studio 2 Deluxe, which contains a subset of the contents of the Max version. The full version is priced at $/€499, with Crossgrade pricing at $/€399.