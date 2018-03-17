IK Multimedia Combines 94 Products into Total Studio 2 Max for Mac/PC

IK Multimedia announced Total Studio 2 Max for Mac and PC this week. It’s a monster software package that combines 94 different products into one, including AmpliTube MAX, SampleTank MAX, Miroslav Philharmonik 2, Syntronik, MODO BASS, T-RackS 5 MAX, Lurssen Mastering Console, Fender Collection 2, Ampeg SVX 2, and the Fulltone Collection.
The company also introduced Total Studio 2 Deluxe, an entry level combo package.
Total Studio 2 Max
That’s a wide-ranging suite of software instruments, models, effects, samples, and whatsis, aimed at desktop musicians and producers, studio professionals, soundtrack composers, sound effects people, broadcast pros, and more. Here’re the numbers:
- 43 virtual instruments
- Almost 17,000 sounds
- 179 GB of samples
- 7,000 acoustic instrument sounds
- 3,000 orchestral sounds
- 24 libraries
- 4,600 instruments
- 7,400 drums and loops
- 3,500 MIDI patterns
- 4,000 electronic instrument sounds
- 2,000 preset sounds
- 39 individual, high-end mixing and mastering processors
- 350 circuit-modeled amps, cabinets, mics, stomp effects and rack effects
- And more
There are several pricing options, starting with US$/€999 for new customers. You can upgrade from the previous version for $/€249, or do Maxgrade pricing for owners of some of the main IK Multimedia software products included in the package. There’s also Crossgrade pricing for owners of a registered purchase of any IK product priced $/€99.99 and up.
Also, IK Multimedia is offering introductory pricing at 20% off all those prices from now until April 30th, 2018.
Total Studio 2 Deluxe
There’s also Total Studio 2 Deluxe, which contains a subset of the contents of the Max version. The full version is priced at $/€499, with Crossgrade pricing at $/€399.