iMac gets Kaby Lake Processor, 64 GB RAM

Apple used its Worldwide Developer Conference keynote event to show off new iMac models with Intel Kaby Lake processors and up to 64 GB RAM.

The new 21.5-inch and 27-inch iMacs are getting beefed up graphics. the 21.5-inch model now includes Intel Iris graphics that’s 80% faster, and the 4K models come with Radeon Pro 555 and 560 GPUs.

Apple showed off the graphics capabilities with an immersive VR demonstration—something that hasn’t been possible before on any iMac.

The iMac is also getting Thunderbolt 3, and Fusion Drive standard on all 27-inch models and on high end 21.5-inch models.

Pricing starts at US$1,299 for the new models.

Apple’s WWDC keynote is still under way, so be sure to stick around with TMO for the lasted news and announcements from the event.