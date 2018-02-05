All iMac Pro Models Shipping, Including 14-core and 18-core Configurations

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| Product News

Apple released 8-core and 10-core the iMac Pro in late December 2017, and promised the 14-core and 18-core models would ship in early 2018. “Early” turned out bo be February because now every iMac Pro configuration is showing as delivering by February 19th.

All iMac Pro configurations finally available

The standard 8-core configuration delivers within a couple days of order. The 10-core, 14-core, and 18-core configurations are all showing a two-week delivery date.

iMac Pro is Apple’s powerhouse all-in-one desktop workstation with multi-core Intel Xeon processors, up to 128 GB RAM, AMD Radeon Vega graphics, up to a 4TB SSD, Thunderbolt 3 ports, 10 Gb Ethernet, and a Retina 5K 27-inch display. Pricing starts at US$4,999 for the 8-core configuration and tops out over $13,000 for a fully loaded 18-core setup.

The 8-core iMac Pro is available in Apple’s retail stores now, and online orders for in-store pickup are showing a two-day delivery.

