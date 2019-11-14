Instagram Expanding Test of Hiding Like Counts from Public View

Instagram announced (on Twitter, which has at least some level of meta-element) that it is expanding its test of hiding Like counts from public view. Initial tests were conducted in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Japan, and New Zealand, and Instagram said that test will be expanded globally.

Starting today, we’re expanding our test of private like counts globally. If you’re in the test, you’ll no longer see the total number of likes and views on photos and videos posted to Feed unless they’re your own. pic.twitter.com/DztSH0xiq2 — Instagram (@instagram) November 14, 2019

The company added, “We want your followers to focus on what you share, not how many likes your posts get. During this test, only you will be able to see the total number of likes on your posts.”

Under the test, you can see the Likes on your posts, but your followers and visitors can not. And across the social media landscape, influencers and narcissists alike shuddered in horror at the sea-change this represents in the world of Instagram.