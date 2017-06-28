Apple Rolls Out iOS 10.3.3, macOS 10.12.6 Beta 5

Apple released iOS 10.3.3 beta 5 and macOS Sierra 10.12.6 beta 5 Wednesday afternoon. The updates seem to focus on bug fixes and also includes new wallpapers for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Now that we’re at the fifth beta release for the update odds are the official release is getting really close. We’re also late enough in the iOS 10 life cycle that we probably don’t have any big features coming ahead of this fall’s iOS 11 launch.

Apple also has developer and public betas of iOS 11 available, although those are in a much earlier development state since that upgrade isn’t shipping yet. iOS 11 brings powerful augmented reality features to the iPhone and iPad, a new Control Center, an app dock, and more.

If you’re interested in checking out the iOS 10.3.3 or macOS 10.12.6 beta head over to Apple’s public beta website.