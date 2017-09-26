Apple Rolls Out iOS 11.0.1 Bug Update

Only a week after Apple released iOS 11 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch there’s an 11.0.1 update ready to install. Apple says the update includes bug fixes and improvements, but hasn’t elaborated on what that entails.
iOS 11 is loaded with new features like drag-and-drop between apps, a new split screen multitasking view, and augmented reality support. What it doesn’t have—at least for some users—is good battery life. Apple hasn’t said if this update addresses those complaints.
You can install the iOS 11.0.1 update by Tapping Settings > General > Software Update. The update is free for all compatible devices.
Jeff:
I hope this fixes the staunches the bleeding from my poor iPhone 6S Plus that’s been occurring since I updated to iOS 11. I’ve deactivated several apps that might be the cause in background, but the haemorrhage continues.
I don’t know if anyone else has experienced this on an older iPhone.
no update available here on my iPad Air 2, iPhone 6S Plus or my Apple Watch Series 3
still on ios 11.0 for the iPad and iPhone and watchOS 4.0 on the watch.
this is in Canada
Neither of my devices show the update being available. Only thing I can think of is that it’s “registered” for the Public Betas. Anyone else having this problem?
Two ways to grab it
First way remove the beta profile reboot your iDevice and check
Second connect to iTunes with a cable and it will grab it