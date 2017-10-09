Apple Releases iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 2 with New Emojis

Apple released iOS 11.1 Developer beta 2 on Monday, and as promised it includes the new Unicode 10 emoji that were shown off last week. iOS 11.1 includes other bug fixes and interface refinements, although Apple isn’t saying much else about the update.

You need to be a registered Apple developer program member to download and install iOS 11 developer betas. A public beta update should be coming soon with the same improvements and new emoji.

You can sign up to participate in the free public beta program at Apple’s website. Just remember to makes sure you have backups of your important data in case something goes wrong.