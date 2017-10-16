iOS 11.1 DB3 Released with Fix for iPhone X TrueDepth Camera Bug

Apple released iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 3 Monday. So far, it includes new Unicode 10 emoji that were shown off earlier in October. iOS 11.1 DB3 also has other bug fixes and interface refinements, including a bug fix for Apple’s unreleased iPhone X.

Resolved Issues in iOS 11.1 Developer Beta 3

Issues Apple marked as “Resolved” in this release include audio latency and a problem with capturing stills from videos. Interestingly, there’s also a fix for an issue with Apple’s unreleased iPhone X and the front-facing TrueDepth camera.

Also fixed are issues with EventKit, NSURLSessionStreamTask, Data from an external GPS accessory, loading data from webmail clients, JavaScript, and more.

Apple’s iOS Beta Programs

You need to be a registered Apple developer program member to download and install iOS 11 developer betas. A public beta update should be coming soon with the same improvements and new emoji.

You can sign up to participate in the free public beta program at Apple’s website. Just remember to makes sure you have backups of your important data in case something goes wrong.