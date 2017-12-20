Apple Rolls Out iOS 11.2.5 Public Beta 2

Apple released iOS 11.2.5 public beta 2 on Wednesday, just a day after the developer beta. The update is available to anyone with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch capable of running iOS 11.

The beta seems to be primarily bug fixes, or at least no new features have been discovered yet.

To participate in the public beta you need to sign up at Apple’s website. Participating is free, but you should install the iOS beta only in devices where you can afford to potentially lose the data because this is, after all, beta software.