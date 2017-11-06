Apple Seeds iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 2

Apple released iOS 11.2 Developer Beta 2 on Monday. Included in this release cycle is a Now Playing control for Apple TV in Control Center, as well as a bug fix for Calculator. There are other bug fixes and performance improvements, too.

Unfortunately, Messages in iCloud isn’t in this release, nor is Apple Pay Cash—at least not yet. Both are features Apple showed off when iOS 11 was first unveiled at its Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year.

Developers can register their devices for the beta at the Apple Developer Connection. If you’re already participating in the developer beta program you’ll see the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.