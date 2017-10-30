Apple Rolls Out First iOS 11.2 Developer Beta

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
1 minute read
| Product News

Apple released iOS 11.2 developer beta 1 on Monday, which is a pretty solid indicator that we’re about to see the official public release of iOS 11.1. A public beta isn’t available yet.

We haven’t found any major changes in iOS 11.2 DB1 yet. Unfortunately, Messages in iCloud isn’t in this release, nor is Apple Pay Cash. Both are features Apple showed off when iOS 11 was first unveiled at its Worldwide Developer Conference earlier this year.

Since Apple is moving on to iOS 11.2 developer betas, it’s a good sign the latest iOS 11.1 developer beta is locked in as the official public release. We’re expecting that to roll out mid-week ahead of the iPhone X release this Friday.

Registered developers can get the beta at Apple’s website. If you’re already participating in the developer beta program you’ll see the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone or iPad.

