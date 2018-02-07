iOS 11.3 Public Beta 2 for iPhone and iPad Released

Apple released iOS 11.3 public beta 2 on Wednesday, a day after releasing the second developer beta.

iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, and HomeKit software authentication. This beta release also adds in Apple’s promised performance information and settings for iPhones with degrading batteries.

iOS 11.3 officially ships this spring as a free update for iOS 11-compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. You can sign up for the public beta program at Apple’s website.