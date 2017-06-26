Apple Releases Update for iOS 11 Developer Beta 2

Apple rolled out an updated version of iOS 11 developer beta 2 on Monday. The update is appearing for only some iPhones and iPads, which means it’s most likely device-specific.

Apple’s release notes for iOS 11 Developer Beta 2 Update 1 only say, “This beta version of iOS 11 contains bug fixes and improvements.” It appears the update addresses issues with restoring on older devices such as the iPad mini 4 and iPhone 6.

If your iPhone or iPad needs the update it’ll appear in the Settings > General Software Update.

iOS 11 sports several new features such as a redesigned Control Center, a Mac-like app dock, the Files app for managing documents, system-wide drag-and-drop, improved multitasking, and more.

iOS 11 Developer Beta is available is a free download to registered members of Apple iOS and macOS developer program. The public beta is coming some time in the next few days, so everyone else can get in on the beta action soon.