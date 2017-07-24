Apple Releases iOS 11 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone, iPad

Apple released iOS 11 developer beta 4 on Monday for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. The update fixes several bugs, updates some app icons, and fixes compatibility issues with some third-party apps.

iOS 11 was first shown off during Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system includes powerful augmented reality support, Siri improvements, a redesigned Control Center, a new Photos app, drag-and-drop between apps, and more.

You’ll need an Apple Developer Connection account to download the developer beta along with a compatible device. iOS 11 is still a beta for good cause: some features are broken, others have stability issues or don’t always perform as expected, data could be lost, and crashes should be expected.

The public beta updates tend to follow a few days after the developer releases, so expect to see that soon.

iOS 11 developer beta 4 is a free download for developers. The official release this fall will be a free download for everyone.