Apple Releases iOS 12.1.1 Developer Beta 1 with FaceTime Interface Improvements

Apple released iOS 12.1.1 Developer Beta 1 on Wednesday, just a day after the official public release of iOS 12.1 for the iPhone and iPad. The new beta adds improvements to the FaceTime interface.

FaceTime in iOS 12.1.1 lets you take Live Photos during FaceTime calls, and makes switching cameras and muting calls easier. The update also includes other bug fixes.

You’ll need an Apple Developer Account to install the beta. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website. Apple also releases public betas that anyone can install for free.

