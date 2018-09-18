iOS 12.1 Developer Beta 1 Brings Back Group FaceTime

iOS 12 has been out for just a day, and now iOS 12.1 developer beta 1 (build 16B5059d) is available. The update brings back Group FaceTime, which means it’s likely Apple will be able to keep its promise to roll out the feature before the end of the year.

Group FaceTime lets up to 32 people get together in a voice and video chat. Apple demonstrated the feature at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June and included it in early iOS 12 betas.

The feature was pulled from the betas before yesterday’s official iOS 12 release without any explanation. Apple said Group FaceTime would be added back in to iOS 12 in a update before the end of the year.

You need to be part of Apple’s developer program to get the developer betas. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website. If you’re already running iOS 12 developer beta you should see the 12.1 update when you go to Settings > General > Software Update.