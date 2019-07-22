iOS 12.4 is Out But Apple Card Isn’t…Yet

Today Apple released iOS 12.4 with improvements to Apple News+, wireless data migration, and more. However, it appears that Apple Card hasn’t officially been released, although 12.4 does support it.

iOS 12.4

To install iOS 12.4 go to Settings > General > Software Update. There isn’t a whole lot of visible change with the new update, aside from tweaks to Apple News.

iPhone migration

Introduces the ability to wirelessly transfer data and migrate directly from an old iPhone to a new iPhone during setup Apple News

Makes downloaded issues accessible in the My Magazines section, both offline and online

Adds all publications in Apple News+, including newspapers, to the catalog at the top of the News+ feed

Adds the ability to clear downloaded magazine issues by selecting History > Clear > Clear All Other improvements and fixes

Includes a security fix for the Walkie-Talkie app on Apple Watch and re-enables Walkie-Talkie functionality This release also includes support for HomePod in Japan and Taiwan.

The release notes make no mention of Apple Card, though iOS 12.4 was supposed to be the release for it.

