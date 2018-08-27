Apple Releases iOS 12 Developer Beta 11 for iPhone and iPad

It’s Monday, so that means it’s time for another round of iOS 12 beta updates. Today we’re getting iOS 12 Developer Beta 11 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. This comes after a late-week update to iOS 12 Developer Beta 11 last week.

Apple introduced iOS 12 during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference at the beginning of June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system packs in better Notification Center management, Siri Shortcuts for automating tasks on your iPhone or iPad, additional Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

We’re seeing shorter times between iOS 12 beta as we get closer to its likely September release.

You need an Apple Developer account to download the developer beta. Everyone else can sign up for the public beta at Apple’s website.

The official public release of iOS 12 is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.