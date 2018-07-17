iOS 12 Developer Beta 4 Available for iPhone, iPad

Product News

Apple released iOS 12 Developer Beta 4 on Tuesday for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

iOS 12 Developer Beta

Apple first showed off iOS 12 at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new operating system includes several new features such as Screen Time for managing how much time you spend in apps, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, real-time photo effects, Notifications groups and management, Shortcuts for automating actions, improved performance, and more.

iOS 12 is compatible with the iPhone 5s or newer, iPad mini 2 or newer, and sixth generation iPod touch. You need an active Apple Developer account to get the beta.

iOS 12 will be a free upgrade this fall.

