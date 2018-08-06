Apple Releases iOS 12 Developer Beta 6 for iPhone, iPad

Sticking with its usual two-week release schedule, Apple rolled out iOS 12 developer beta 6 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Monday.

iOS 12 was first shown off at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new version of the mobile operating system includes Siri Shortcuts, more Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

You need an Apple Developer account to download the developer beta. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website, or wait a day or so for the corresponding public beta.