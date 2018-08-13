Apple Rolls Out iOS 12 Developer Beta 7 for iPhone, iPad

Just a week after releasing iOS 12 developer beta 6, Apple rolled out iOS 12 developer beta 7 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Monday.

The world got its first look at iOS 12 during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system includes Siri Shortcuts, more Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

You need an Apple Developer account to download the developer beta. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website, or wait most likely a few hours for the corresponding public beta.

The official public release is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.