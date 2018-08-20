Apple Releases iOS 12 Developer Beta 9 for iPhone, iPad

Only days after releasing iOS 12 developer beta 8, Apple released iOS 12 developer beta 9 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch on Monday.

iOS 12 was first shown off during Apple’s annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system includes Siri Shortcuts, additional Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

iOS 12 developer beta 8 was released in the middle of last week to address performance issues introduced in developer beta 7. The beta 7 update was released last Monday, then pulled after only a few hours while Apple worked on fixing its issues.

You need an Apple Developer account to download the developer beta. You can sign up at Apple’s developer website, or just wait most a few hours for the corresponding public beta.

The official public release of iOS 12 is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.