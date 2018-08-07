iOS 12 Public Beta 5 for iPhone, iPad Available

Apple followed up Monday’s developer beta releases with iOS 12 public beta 5 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

iOS 12 includes several new features such as Siri Shortcuts, more Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2. Apple first showed off the new operating system in early June at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California.

The public beta program is free. You can sign up at Apple’s public beta website. The official iOS 12 release is coming some time this fall, most likely in September.