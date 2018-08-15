iOS 12 Public Beta 6 for iPhone, iPad Available

Apple’s developer beta releases on Monday were followed up Wednesday with iOS 12 public beta 6 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

iOS 12 includes several new features such as Siri Shortcuts, new Animoji characters, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, and ARKit 2. Apple first showed off the new operating system in early June at its Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose, California.

Group FaceTime is gone from iOS 12, at least for now. Apple pulled the feature and says it’ll return in an update some time in late fall.

The public beta program is free. You can sign up at Apple’s public beta website. The official iOS 12 release is coming some time this fall, most likely in September.