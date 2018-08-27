Apple Releases iOS 12 Public Beta 9 for iPhone and iPad

Jeff Gamet

Following the release of iOS 12 developer beta 11, Apple rolled out iOS 12 public beta 9 for the iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

iOS 12 Public Beta

Apple showed off iOS 12 during its annual Worldwide Developer Conference at the beginning of June. The new iPhone and iPad operating system includes better Notification Center management, Siri Shortcuts for automating tasks on your iPhone or iPad, additional Animoji, custom-designed Memoji, Screen Time app use management, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, and more.

The public beta is open to everyone, although you shouldn’t install it on mission-critical devices. Also make sure you have a good device backup before installing the beta or updating to a new version.

Here are the iOS Devices Supported by iOS 12

You can sign up for Apple’s public beta program at the company’s website. The official public release of iOS 12 is coming this fall and will be a free upgrade for compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models.

