iOS 13.1.2 Fixes Camera, iCloud Backup, and More

Apple is releasing iOS 13 updates at a furious pace, and the latest to hit devices is iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes.

iOS 13.1.2 Release Notes

Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup

Fixes an issue where Camera may not work

Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate

Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data

Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod

Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

Further Reading:

[Latest Jeff Williams Interview Centers on Heart Health]

[Rebuilt Apple Maps Rolls Out for New York City]