iOS 13.1.2 Fixes Camera, iCloud Backup, and More

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple is releasing iOS 13 updates at a furious pace, and the latest to hit devices is iOS 13.1.2 with bug fixes.iOS 13.1.2 update screenshot

iOS 13.1.2 Release Notes

  • Fixes a bug where the progress bar for iCloud Backup could continue to show after a successful backup
  • Fixes an issue where Camera may not work
  • Addresses an issue where the flashlight may not activate
  • Fixes a bug that could result in a loss of display calibration data
  • Fixes an issue where shortcuts could not be run from HomePod
  • Addresses an issue where Bluetooth may disconnect on certain vehicles

1
Lee Dronick
Member
Lee Dronick

They need to fix the, bug or design flaw, that thinks if I am using the Pencil it means that I want to markup instead of selecting text.

In the Activity app the text size for Total Calories now too small.

2 days ago