iOS 13.2 Developer Beta 1 Releases Today

Apple is seeding the iOS 13.2 developer beta 1 today, as well as iPadOS 13.2. This release brings the iPhone 11’s Deep Fusion camera technology.

iOS 13.2 Developer Beta 1

Once you’ve downloaded a developer beta profile, you can download this from Apple’s website or Settings > General > Software Update. Deep Fusion is Apple’s new image processing technology that relies on the A13 chip to perform pixel-by-pixel processing of photos to enhance details like texture and noise.

