Apple Releases iOS 13.3.1, macOS Catalina 10.15.3, et al

Apple has released the latest update to its various operating systems: iOS 13.3.1, iPadOS 13.3.1, tvOS 13.3.1, watchOS 6.1.2, and macOS Catalina 10.15.3.
iOS 13.3.1
A big fix in this update is to Communication Limits as part of Screen Time. There was an issue with the feature that let any contact be added without needing the Screen Time password. Here are the full release notes:
- Fixes an issue in Communication Limits that could allow a contact to be added without entering the Screen Time passcode.
- Adds a setting to control the use of location services by the U1 Ultra Wideband chip.
- Addresses an issue that could cause a momentary delay before editing a Deep Fusion photo taken on iPhone 11 or iPhone 11 Pro.
- Resolves an issue with Mail that could cause remote images to load even when the “Load Remote Images” setting is disabled.
- Fixes an issue that could cause multiple undo dialogs to appear in Mail.
- Addresses an issue where FaceTime could use the rear facing ultra-wide camera instead of the wide camera.
- Resolves an issue where push notifications could fail to be delivered over Wi-Fi.
- Addresses a CarPlay issue that could cause distorted sound when making phone calls in certain vehicles.
- Introduces support for Indian English Siri voices for HomePod.
As always you can download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update in iOS. On macOS go to System Preferences > Software Update.
My macbook pro 2019 16″ has had its performance halved with the 10.15.3 update.
https://discussions.apple.com/thread/251083005
With 10.15.2 & below, the macbook pro 2019 16″ was constantly freezing & force restarting when doing intensive tasks:
https://discussions.apple.com/thread/250905859
A lot of users suspect there has been a bad batch from apple, and instead of issuing these high paying customers with replacements, they have applied a performance throttle to the faulty batch.
My bottom of the line macbook 2016 13″ and mid range iMac 2015 27″ now outperform my macbook pro 2019 16″ rendering the exact same projects. This is daylight robbery.