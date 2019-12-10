Apple Releases 13.3 Updates to iOS, iPadOS, tvOS

Today Apple released iOS 13.3, iPadOS 13.3, and tvOS 13.3 with bug fixes, improvements, and a couple of bigger features.

iOS 13.3

To update go to Settings > General > Software Update.

Communication Limits

A featured added to Screen Time is called Communication Limits. This is a good setting for parents that lets them control who their kids can talk to, whether it’s during allowed Screen Time or during downtime. Two controls limit communication to “Everyone” and “Contacts Only.”

This works across Phone, FaceTime, Messages, and iCloud contacts. Communication to known emergency numbers will always be allowed.

Memoji Stickers

In iOS 13 Apple introduced Memoji stickers. They look like emoji except they’re based on your Memoji avatar. Memoji and Animoji stickers were automatically added to the keyboard, but iOS 13.3 gives you the ability to remove this section if you want. Just to go Settings > General > Keyboard.

Further Reading:

[New Mac Pro and Pro XDR Display now Available]

[Senator Lindsey Graham to ‘Impose His Will’ for Enforce Encryption Backdoors]