Today Apple released a 13.5.1 OS update for iPhones and iPads. It brings security patches for these operating systems, although Apple hasn’t yet shared details on what they patch on its security page.

Update: It patches a security hole (CVE-2020-9859) that let the unc0ver Team create a jailbreak.

iOS 13.5.1

To download the update go to Settings > General > Software Update.