Apple has released the second update to iOS 14.2 public beta and another one for iPadOS 14.2. Here are some features we can expect to see.
iOS 14.2 Public Beta
As always, beta testers can install the over-the-air update through Settings > General > Software Update.
New Features
- Emojis: New icons released by Unicode in Emoji 13 include a dodo, nesting dolls, piñata, tamale, transgender symbol, anatomical heart and lungs, ninja, coin, beaver, boomerang, bubble tea, lungs, and more.
- A Music Recognition toggle powered by Shazam in Control Center that can discover music in your environment or inside apps
- Redesigned AirPlay 2 controls in Control Center
- A People Detection feature in the Magnifier app that can estimate how far away people are in the camera view