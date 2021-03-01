Over the weekend the Unc0ver team released a new jailbreak that works from iOS 11 to iOS 14.3 (via TechCrunch).

iOS 14.3 Jailbreak

The team says they wrote their own exploit based on CVE-2021-1782 that Apple said was used in the wild. 1782 is a flaw in the iOS kernel and affected iPhone 6s and later as well as iPads going back to iPad Air 2 and iPad mini 4.

Security experts generally advise iPhone users against jailbreaking because it makes the device more vulnerable to attacks. And while keeping your phone up to date may introduce security fixes that remove the jailbreak, it’s one of the best ways of keeping your device secure.

Apple fixed that flaw and two others with iOS 14.4 released in January.