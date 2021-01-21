On Thursday Apple has released the final beta of iOS/iPadOS 14.4. Due to Apple’s release schedule it’s likely users will see the officially 14.4 release on Tuesday.
iOS 14.4 GM
As always these betas can be downloaded by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
New features include:
- New effects when transferring a song from iPhone to HomePod mini
- Set a device category when connecting third-party Bluetooth accessories
- An Apple warning if a user replaces their iPhone camera with a third-party option
- Fix: Image artifacts could appear in HDR photos taken with iPhone 12 Pro
- Fix: Fitness widget may not display updated Activity data
- Fix: Typing may be delayed and word suggestions may not appear in the keyboard
- Fix: The keyboard may not come up in the correct language in Messages
- Fix: Audio stories from the News app in CarPlay may not resume after being paused for spoken directions or Siri
- Fix: Enabling Switch Control in Accessibility may prevent phone calls from being answered from the Lock Screen