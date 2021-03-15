Apple seeded beta 4 for iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 on Monday for developers, a couple of weeks after beta 3.

iOS 14.5 Beta 4

The over-the-air update can be installed via Settings > General > Software Update for those who already have the beta profile. Or, developers can sign up at the Apple Developer Center.

Features coming to iOS | iPadOS 14.5 include:

  • Unlock With Apple Watch: People who have an  Apple Watch can unlock their iPhone with the device. This is a great alternative to using Face ID while wearing a mask.
  • Fitness+ Gets AirPlay 2 Support: At launch you could only start a Fitness+ workout on an Apple TV, iPhone, or iPad. But if you have a TV that supports AirPlay 2 you can start a workout on your iPhone or iPad and stream it to your TV.
  • Apple Card: 9To5Mac found snippets of code about a couple of features. They could arrive with iOS 14.5 or a later release. First, multiple family members can be added to a single Apple Card account. Second, something called FinHealth could bring automated suggestions to improve your finances.
  • iPad: When you boot up your iPad the Apple logo will appear horizontally. Second, the iPad gets emoji search the iPhone received with iOS 14.
  • Reminders: Sort reminders by title, priority, due date, and creation date, and print out reminder lists in iOS 14.5.
  • Apple Maps: This mapping tool gets user-generated features like sharing crash reports, reporting speed traps, and warning of road hazards that appear in real time.

