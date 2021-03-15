Apple seeded beta 4 for iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5 on Monday for developers, a couple of weeks after beta 3.

iOS 14.5 Beta 4

The over-the-air update can be installed via Settings > General > Software Update for those who already have the beta profile. Or, developers can sign up at the Apple Developer Center.

Features coming to iOS | iPadOS 14.5 include: