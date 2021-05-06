Apple expanded its Find My app in iOS 14.5 to include support for third-party accessories, but also added first-party products like Beats (via MacGeneration).

Find My Beats Headphones

Beats headphones that have either an H1 chip or W1 chip are able to be found using the Find My app. The H1 chip can be found in Apple products like AirPods (2019), AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, Powerbeats Pro, Beats Solo Pro, and Powerbeats (2020).

If your headphones support the hands-free “Hey Siri” command then it has the H1 chip. Meanwhile, the W1 chip was the chip found within the original AirPods (2016) and BeatsX.

However, there is one caveat. Apple specifically mentions Powerbeats Pro in a support article, saying that if they are lost you should contact Apple Support.

Featured Image by James Yarema