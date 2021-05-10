Apple has released the newest updates to its beta operating systems on Monday. iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, tvOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, and macOS 11.4 beta three are now available to developers.

OS Beta Updates

iOS 14.6 adds the Apple Card Family feature where users can share one Apple Cared account while each person builds their own credit. Parents can also share an Apple Card with their kids with spending limits.

macOS 11.4 adds support for AMD 6000-series Navi GPUs for Intel Macs.

watchos 7.5 features are unknown at this time.

tvOS 14.6 features are not included in release notes, as with all versions of tvOS.

These updates can be installed over-the-air in Settings and System Preferences, or downloaded via Apple’s Developer Center.