Apple Releases iOS 14 Developer Beta 4

On Tuesday Apple released the iPadOS 14 and iOS 14 developer beta 4. Developers with an account with Apple can download the beta profile in the Apple Developer Center, and install the over-the-air release in settings.

iOS 14 Developer Beta 4

Features coming in iOS 14 include a redesigned Home Screen with widgets, an App Library that neatly organizes your apps into categories, App Clips for users to download only parts of an app they need, and updates to group conversations in Messages.

A new app called Translate will give users text and voice translations supporting 11 languages. Safari has a new Privacy Report feature that shows users trackers that websites use.