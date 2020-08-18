Apple seeded developer beta 5 for iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7 on Tuesday, two weeks after developer beta 4 was released.
iOS 14 Developer Beta 5
If you have a developer profile from Apple’s Developer Center you can install the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update. iOS 14 developer beta 5 has brought some new features:
- In Settings, a toggle for Hidden Album will make the album appear in the Albums tab under Utilities. It will still be available in the image picker.
- The old time picker was a scrolling wheel, while the iOS 14 time picker had users manually add numbers. Developer beta 5 integrates the two together, so you can scroll and still add numbers with a key pad.
- Tall widget for Apple News shows you Top Stories, For You, and Best of Apple News+.
- Exposure Notifications get new Availability Alerts, and the notifications have a new on-boarding process.