iOS 14 Leak Suggests Apple Watch May Get Sleep Tracking, Kids Mode, More

Leaked iOS 14 code includes updates for watchOS 7, suggesting future Apple Watches will get sleep tracking, kids mode, and more (via 9to5Mac).

iOS 14 Leak

Here are features coming that the leak reveals:

Watch Faces

Watch faces that you can share with other Apple Watch users.

Infograph Pro: An updated version of the current Infograph watch face that will include a tachymeter so you can measure speed and distance based on your travel time.

An Apple Watch face from shared photo albums.

Kids

Using their own iPhone a parent can set up and manage their child’s Apple Watch.

Schooltime: A feature that lets parents control which apps and watch complications that their child can use during school hours.

Other

Sleep tracking: Set personalized sleep goals using the iOS Health app, and get recommendations for improving sleep duration and quality.

Control Center will include toggles for sleep mode and noise detection.

New code architecture: watchOS 6 lets developers create standalone watch apps, but the code is still based on the old model of the watch app as an extension of the phone app. watchOS 7 gets rid of that model, and apps won’t be based on extensions.

